Klitschko rejects accusations Kyiv unprepared for winter, claims there were attempts to oust him

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who linked the energy supply situation in Kyiv to the city's inadequate implementation of decisions regarding preparations for the heating season, a statement about the unsatisfactory energy supply situation in other regions due to Russian attacks, and the claim that the central government allegedly intends to remove him from office as mayor.

"Is the president aware of the actual situation with energy supplies in other regions due to the enemy's constant devastating attacks? And also that Ukraine has a single power grid (i.e., an interconnected one)? And when it's being stretched thin across the entire country, it can't be shining in one place while Klitschko has cut off the power somewhere else… The central government's mantra that Kyiv is the worst, along with constant manipulation and lies, is a bad story. Because in an attempt to get rid of Klitschko by any means necessary – by creating constant obstacles and failing to help the capital – the central government is, in fact, destroying Kyiv," Klitschko said on Telegram on Friday.

He said the capital began the heating season as early as October 16 and asked the head of state how she "was supposed to prevent a Russian special operation against Ukraine's energy sector." "At which meetings and with whom are Kyiv's preparations and efforts being discussed, without inviting representatives of the capital's authorities?" the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.

Klitschko said that such accusations reflect poorly on energy workers, utility workers, and other specialists, "who, risking their lives under shelling, are doing the practically impossible around the clock." "Perhaps it's time to finally stop assigning blame – in a situation where things are difficult for everyone? When the question is whether the country will survive. And it can only survive through joint efforts, constructive collaboration among authorities at all levels, and the coordinated work of all agencies and specialists. There will be time for conclusions later," he said.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy attributed the energy supply situation in Kyiv to inadequate implementation at the city level of decisions regarding preparations for the heating season, and also announced additional measures to supply equipment and accelerate work on restoring energy infrastructure, in particular, the involvement of certain capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this effort.

"I held a conference call on the situation in the regions regarding the cleanup of the aftermath of Russian strikes and energy supply. The worst situation is in Kyiv: people and businesses are experiencing prolonged power and water outages, and the challenges are very serious. In fact, these are the consequences of a failure to implement decisions at the municipal level regarding preparations for the heating season and this Russian operation against Ukraine's energy sector," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the Ukrainian government is implementing additional measures that could help. "This involves supplying equipment and accelerating work. There are also agreements with Germany and Spain – I discussed this with leaders and companies during my visits – regarding the supply of necessary generators, cables, and other equipment," Zelenskyy said.