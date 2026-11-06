Sybiha, Kallas discuss support for Ukraine's defence ahead of winter, preparations for Abu Dhabi meeting

During a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in Warsaw, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed strengthening support for Ukraine's defense and resilience ahead of winter, peace efforts, and Ukraine's European integration.

"We exchanged views ahead of the Abu-Dhabi meeting and agreed to strengthen support for Ukraine's defense and resilience ahead of winter," Sybiha said on X social media platform following the meeting.

According to him, he thanked the European Union for its role in peace efforts as a reliable ally of Ukraine.

Sybiha emphasized the importance of increasing pressure on Russia to advance the peace process, in particular by imposing new sanctions, travel bans, and holding Russia accountable for its crimes.

"We both agreed that there can be no decisions on the security of Ukraine and Europe without Ukraine and Europe," the foreign minister said.

In addition, the parties discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union and the opening of the last two negotiation clusters by the end of the year.