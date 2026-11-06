Zelenskyy: Monthly bonuses for railway workers restoring infrastructure after Russian attacks important, fair

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the monthly bonuses for railroad workers involved in repairing the damage caused by Russian strikes on the railway infrastructure "important and fair," emphasizing the need to support employees engaged in restoration work.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is truly one of the cornerstones of Ukraine, our state, and our society. Russia is, in fact, 'targeting' the railroad – its entire infrastructure, locomotives, train stations, and, most terrifying of all, our ordinary people – on a daily basis," Zelenskyy said in a post on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, despite Russian attacks, the government and Ukrzaliznytsia are doing everything possible to restore the damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible, maintain connections between regions, and find new transportation solutions in areas where the situation is particularly difficult.

At the same time, the president emphasized the need to prioritize people's safety and support the railroad workers directly involved in the restoration efforts. "The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision on monthly bonus payments for railroad workers participating in the cleanup efforts following Russian attacks, and this is important and fair," he said.

"There are many railway workers of whom Ukraine is justifiably proud. It is with great gratitude that we are honoring precisely these people today with state awards of Ukraine. Thank you," the head of state said.

As previously reported, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced on Thursday that the government had approved a decision to provide additional payments of UAH 30,000 per month to specialists restoring energy infrastructure, housing and utilities, and the railways following Russian attacks.