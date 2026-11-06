Zelenskyy: Operation against Russian oil refineries is ongoing – in response to Russia's strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities

Ukraine is continuing its operation against Russian oil refineries in response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The operation against the Russian oil refining industry is ongoing – in response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities," he said in a post shared on Telegram.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian power plants, power grids, heating and water supply facilities, as well as civilian logistics infrastructure, are under constant Russian attack. Russia is using Shahed attack drones and missiles in these strikes.

The president said Russia is not changing the nature of its aggressive actions, has rejected the de-escalation measures discussed by international partners, and intends to continue its strikes. In light of this, Ukraine has determined its next steps in response.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said the experience of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky has shown that a cessation of hostilities is possible if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin makes the appropriate decision. "Ukraine does not need to be convinced that peace is needed as soon as possible. We want this. Russia must decide that the time for war is over," the head of state said.

According to him, Russia's motivation to engage in genuine negotiations should be driven by Ukraine's far-reaching sanctions, precision strikes, and pressure from international partners on Russia over the war it has unleashed. Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is contributing to this pressure.