Budanov will not lead delegation at Abu Dhabi talks with USA, Russia, but will be part of it – presidential adviser

The Ukrainian president's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn denied reports that Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov would lead the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with the U.S. and Russia scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi.

"No, he didn't say he would lead the delegation. He simply said he would be there… He will travel there with the delegation, but he won't be leading it," Lytvyn told reporters on Friday.

According to him, all members of the group are currently preparing for the talks, and there were many preparatory discussions about this on Friday.

As CBS News previously reported, citing a comment by its correspondent Aidan Stretch following a conversation with Budanov, he allegedly stated that he would lead the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Budanov also said that he does not expect significant progress as a result of the meeting, but considers the very fact that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations have agreed to hold face-to-face talks to be progress. "These talks are not the last ones; they are not final. All we will be discussing is achieving the conditions necessary to end the ongoing war. What will we achieve? I'll refrain from answering that. We'll see in a few days," he said.

As previously reported, a trilateral meeting (between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10-11, 2026, in a working format mediated by the U.S. The main topics of the talks will be: an energy ceasefire (cessation of attacks on energy facilities and critical infrastructure), the safety of shipping in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and the exchange of prisoners.

The Russian delegation to the trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia in Abu Dhabi will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Vladimir Putin.

At the previous trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi in January and February 2026, the Ukrainian delegation was led by the then-Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and is now the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.