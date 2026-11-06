McDonald's tests 'yellow alert' operations in Poltava, Chernihiv

McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., a foreign-invested enterprise that operates the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, is testing procedures for operating during yellow-level air raid alerts at two locations in Poltava and Chernihiv, the company's press service reported.

"Since September, Ukrainian legislation has allowed businesses to continue operating during yellow-level air raid alerts, provided they comply with established safety requirements. We have adapted our operating procedures to meet these requirements and introduced a real-time air threat monitoring system available to businesses," the chain's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The company said that during yellow-level air raid alerts, these restaurants would continue operating only if monitoring data confirmed that there was no immediate threat to the respective locations. However, if a threat is detected or a red-level air raid alert is declared, operations will be suspended and employees and customers will be asked to proceed to a shelter.

Operations at McDonald's other locations in Ukraine remain unchanged for now, with enhanced safety protocols in place, the company added.

As reported, during air raid alerts, McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine temporarily suspend operations to allow employees and customers to proceed to the nearest shelter, and resume service after the all-clear is given.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened in Kyiv on May 24, 1997. Today, McDonald's employs nearly 11,000 Ukrainians and operates 131 restaurants in 44 localities. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the company has opened 43 new locations.

According to the Opendatabot analytical system, McDonald's in Ukraine generated UAH 21.3 billion in revenue in 2025, up 26.6% from the same period a year earlier. Net profit increased by 21.3% to UAH 1.567 billion. Last year, the company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the state budget.

McDonald's in Ukraine is a founding partner and the largest corporate partner of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ukraine.

MCD Europe Limited (London, United Kingdom) is listed as the 100% owner of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd.