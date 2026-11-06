Another three children return from occupied Kherson region; total reaches 246 since start of year – administration

Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said that three more teenage boys had been successfully returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

"The boys are between 11 and 17 years old. Among them is a 13-year-old who endured daily terror. Russian combat drones deliberately targeted civilians in his city. Furthermore, under threat of having his parents' parental rights revoked, the boy was forced to attend a Russian school, where he was subjected to hostile propaganda, forced to draw Russian soldiers, and made to take ideological tests," Prokudin said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the children are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance.

"Since the beginning of 2026, 246 children have been successfully returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region," the head of the regional administration said.

Prokudin said the children's return was facilitated by the charity Save Ukraine, and the effort to bring them home continues as part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative.

In late September, Head of the Bring Kids Back UA presidential initiative Maksym Maksymov told Interfax-Ukraine that 2,616 children had been returned to Ukraine under the initiative since the start of the full-scale invasion, of whom 673 returned this year. Prokudin reported at the time that 190 children had been returned since the beginning of the year from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region alone.