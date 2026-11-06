Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Abu Dhabi meeting, Ukraine's proposals for possible outcomes with NB8 leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8) the preparations for the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi scheduled for next week, as well as Ukraine's proposals regarding the possible outcomes of the talks, which have already been conveyed to the U.S. side.

"We believe that the meeting in the Emirates must be productive, and we have conveyed our proposals regarding realistic potential outcomes to the U.S. side," Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post on Friday following the conversation.

According to him, preparations for the trilateral meeting included a series of contacts, notably a meeting in Brussels involving NATO and European partners, his talks with representatives of the U.S. president, as well as ongoing communication between the negotiating teams.

Separately, the participants agreed that European security issues should be discussed with the involvement of European countries, all of which equally deserve guaranteed security.

"I briefed them on our needs ahead of this winter: energy and, of course, air defense. Thank you for your willingness to help. We will continue to coordinate and work out the details of our strong, shared positions," the head of state said.

The President thanked the leaders of the NB8 countries for their support of Ukraine and their willingness to help, emphasizing their shared vision on fundamental issues and the need for further coordination and alignment of positions.

The conversation was attended by the prime ministers of Estonia, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, and Sweden, as well as the presidents of Finland and Lithuania.