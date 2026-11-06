Sybiha: Ukraine takes meeting in Abu Dhabi seriously, expects corresponding stance from Russia

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine takes the upcoming trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi seriously, and that Kyiv's priorities are security guarantees, de-escalation in the Black Sea, an energy truce, the return of children, and prisoner exchanges.

"Ukraine takes the meeting in Abu Dhabi seriously. Our priorities are security guarantees, de-escalation in the Black Sea, an energy truce, the return of children, and prisoner exchanges. We expect the same level of seriousness from Russia," Sybiha said at a press conference in Warsaw on Friday.

However, as the minister emphasized, Moscow is currently responding to peace efforts with terror: strikes on energy infrastructure nearly every hour, the killing of civilians, and increased pressure on the front lines.

As previously reported, a trilateral meeting (between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10-11, 2026, in a working format mediated by the U.S. The main topics of the talks will be: an energy ceasefire (cessation of attacks on energy facilities and critical infrastructure), the safety of shipping in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and the exchange of prisoners.