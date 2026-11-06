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Sybiha: Ukraine takes meeting in Abu Dhabi seriously, expects corresponding stance from Russia

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Sybiha: Ukraine takes meeting in Abu Dhabi seriously, expects corresponding stance from Russia
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine takes the upcoming trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi seriously, and that Kyiv's priorities are security guarantees, de-escalation in the Black Sea, an energy truce, the return of children, and prisoner exchanges.

"Ukraine takes the meeting in Abu Dhabi seriously. Our priorities are security guarantees, de-escalation in the Black Sea, an energy truce, the return of children, and prisoner exchanges. We expect the same level of seriousness from Russia," Sybiha said at a press conference in Warsaw on Friday.

However, as the minister emphasized, Moscow is currently responding to peace efforts with terror: strikes on energy infrastructure nearly every hour, the killing of civilians, and increased pressure on the front lines.

As previously reported, a trilateral meeting (between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10-11, 2026, in a working format mediated by the U.S. The main topics of the talks will be: an energy ceasefire (cessation of attacks on energy facilities and critical infrastructure), the safety of shipping in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and the exchange of prisoners.

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Correspondent · Foreign policy and defense
Editor · Political news
#negotiations #peace
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