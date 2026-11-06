Budanov to lead Ukrainian Delegation in talks with USA, Russia in Abu Dhabi next week – media

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with the United States and Russia, which will take place on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, CBS News reports, citing a comment by its correspondent Aidan Stretch following a conversation with Budanov.

According to Stretch, Budanov said he does not expect significant progress as a result of the meeting, but considers the very fact that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations have agreed to hold face-to-face talks to be progress in itself.

"These talks are not the last ones; they are not final. All we will be discussing is achieving the conditions necessary to end the ongoing war. What will we achieve? I'll refrain from answering that. We'll see in a few days," Budanov said in an interview with CBS News.

As the correspondent noted, Budanov also highlighted the military experience of the negotiators on the Ukrainian and Russian sides, which could help them find common ground and make progress on specific technical aspects of a potential ceasefire.

As previously reported, a trilateral meeting (Ukraine, the United States, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10-11, 2026, in a working format mediated by the United States. The main topics of the talks will be: an energy ceasefire (cessation of attacks on energy facilities and critical infrastructure), the safety of shipping in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and the exchange of prisoners.