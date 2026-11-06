Body found while firefighters extinguish blaze in non-residential building in Kyiv's Obolonsky district – service

Rescue workers discovered a body showing no signs of life while extinguishing a fire on the third floor of a three-story non-residential building on Priorska Street in Kyiv's Obolonsky district.

According to a Telegram post by the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, a report of the fire was received on November 6 at 16:39. The fire covered an area of 20 square meters and was extinguished at 17:29.

"On November 6 at 16:39, a report was received about a fire on Priorska Street. The fire broke out on the third floor of a three-story non-residential building. While extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered the body of a person showing no signs of life," the department said on Friday.