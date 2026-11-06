SBU Gen Duka at HACC hearing: Ready to cooperate with investigation, will not flee abroad, cannot pay UAH 100 mln bail

Former first deputy head of the State Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) Department for the Protection of National Statehood Serhiy Duka, who is a suspect in the Carthage case, asserts that he is ready to cooperate with the investigation, that he has not obstructed the investigative actions of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), and also notes that he does not have the UAH 100 million in bail that the prosecutor's office is requesting for him as an alternative to pretrial detention.

"I am ready to provide any assistance to the investigation; question me, present the evidence, and I will defend my innocence. I have served for 26 years… I have no intention of fleeing abroad. I don't need a UAH 100 million bail; you know I can't pay it. Then choose the only option available to me. For me, 100 million is a bail with no alternative," he said at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) hearing on Friday.

Duka called the evidence in the indictment baseless. According to him, the materials regarding NABU investigators were collected directly by one of his subordinates. "Because they conducted searches a year ago, because there is other evidence regarding NABU employees, and for unclear political reasons, these cases are not being pursued. These are corruption crimes," he explained regarding the anti-corruption agencies' allegations against him.

He also refuted the statements made by Head of the NABU detective unit Oleksandr Abakumov regarding obstruction of the investigation, noting that NABU employees attempted to climb over the fence of his residence at 05:20.

"The Perimeter security system was triggered. I've been under protection for a long time; I'm guarded by Alpha officers. They began warning me that this wasn't allowed. About an hour later, it turned out that they were NABU officers… Abakumov claims that he allegedly showed his ID – but where and to whom did he show it? There's a connection between the gate and the house – if they had called and said they were from NABU and had come with a court order, I would have let them in," Duka said. He added that he cannot withdraw the Alpha team; only the head of the SBU can do that.

The SBU general also claims that Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny was summoned to NABU on Thursday and told "not to release the collateral."

"Ask Pyshny – was he at NABU yesterday? He was given an order. And you'll see what happens to the collateral if they order me to do so. The banks simply won't let it through," he said.

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko