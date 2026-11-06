Kyiv gives 5th Separate Assault Brigade almost 2,700 UAVs and 12 ground robotic systems – mayor

The Kyiv community has given servicemen of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade almost 2,700 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various types and 12 ground robotic systems, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"Almost 2,700 more UAVs of various types have gone to the fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade," Klitschko wrote in a post shared on Telegram.

According to him, the aid provided includes 2,200 FPV drones, 450 Mavic 3 Pro and Matrice 4 reconnaissance drones, 28 kamikaze airplane-type drones, 10 airplane-type UAVs and two strike bomber systems. In addition, 12 ground robotic systems were given to the military.

"I would remind you that yesterday the Kyiv City Council earmarked another UAH 1 billion from the city budget to support the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. In total this year we are already directing UAH 6 billion to support defenders," the mayor stressed on Friday.

In total, since the beginning of 2026 the capital's community has given military units of various brigades more than 65,000 drones of various types, Klitschko said.