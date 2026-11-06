EU ambassadors instruct European Commission to start talks with Ukraine on strengthening defense industry cooperation – diplomat

Ambassadors-permanent representatives of the European Union member states have instructed the European Commission to start negotiations with Ukraine on a Memorandum of Understanding on a defense industry pact between Kyiv and the EU.

A senior European diplomat familiar with the course of the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives, held on Friday, told an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent in Brussels about this. In particular, the Memorandum of Understanding on the EU-Ukraine defense industry pact was a separate agenda item.

The ambassadors discussed the possible content of the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Pact and authorized the European Commission to start negotiations with Ukraine. "The pact is a step toward accelerating cooperation with Ukraine in the defense industry, the importance of which the leaders stressed at the October meeting of the European Council. The aim of the pact is to deepen cooperation in the defense industry by supporting faster deliveries of defense products to Ukraine and overcoming obstacles to joint industrial ventures between the EU and Ukraine," the agency's source explained the essence of the document.

According to him, the European Commission will return to the European Council after the negotiations are completed to obtain its approval to sign the Pact.