HACC hearing on preventive measure for SBU general Duka partly closed, prosecutor seeks judge's recusal – AntAC

A hearing of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on Friday on choosing a preventive measure for Serhiy Duka, former first deputy head of the Department for Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a suspect in the "Carthage" case, is being held partly in closed mode, the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) reports.

"The closed part is under way now, so the broadcast that was running on the screen in the adjacent courtroom has been switched off," AntAC said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, Duka's defense had earlier filed a motion for a closed hearing, while the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said he saw no grounds for a closed hearing.

"The judge decided that the prosecutor's speech and the examination of evidence will take place in closed mode, while the defense's speeches will be partly open. The closed part has already begun. The broadcast of the hearing in the adjacent courtroom has been switched off for journalists," Radio Svoboda clarifies.

A little later AntAC reported that the SAPO prosecutor had moved to recuse the HACC investigating judge because part of the consideration of the motion would be held in closed mode.

"SAPO prosecutor Mykola Karas said that the defense of SBU General Serhiy Duka is trying to drag out the hearing so that the court does not have time to choose a preventive measure," AntAC clarified.

As reported, within the "Carthage" operation the anti-corruption bodies exposed a criminal organization whose members had set up systematic provision of illegal benefit to senior law enforcement officials for the unimpeded activity of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

At least 12 people were involved in the criminal organization.

A video of covert investigative action materials has been posted in a SAPO statement, saying that the criminal group included: the founder and head of the group, "Criminal," who has three convictions; the head of the Khimprom drug cartel, Russian citizen "Mexican"; and "Criminal's" subordinates "Boxer" and "Pasha." As the video stresses, one of the heads of the National Police's Strategic Investigations Department, "Price," was responsible for covering the call centers' activity.

"'Akim' is a high-ranking SBU official, a major general who provided protection from the attention of his colleagues," the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) video says.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources in law enforcement, reported that on November 4 NABU detectives detained Gen. Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Department for Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine.

On the same day the SBU press service reported that SBU Head Oleksandr Poklad had dismissed two senior SBU officials who had become suspects in the NABU investigation under the "Carthage" operation.

Oleksandr Abakumov, head of a NABU detective unit, said on the UP. Chat program, a video of which was posted on Ukrainska Pravda's YouTube channel, that armed fighters of the Alpha special unit obstructed the carrying out of an investigative action at the home of the SBU general, who is now a suspect in the "Carthage" case, and that the general himself destroyed phones and possibly other evidence while actions aimed at preventing the searches were under way.

According to open sources, "Mexican," the founder and head of the Khimprom drug syndicate, is Yehor Burkin, also known as Yehor Levchenko, a citizen of Russia and Ukraine, who has been wanted in Ukraine since 2019 and is under personal sanctions.

Khimprom is a transnational criminal group engaged in producing and selling synthetic drugs and organizing fraudulent call centers.

Andriy Osipov, "Criminal," is a key figure in the new materials of the "Carthage" operation. According to SAPO prosecutor Mykola Karas, Osipov has been in custody since July 2026 in another case.

The suspects in the case include: first deputy head of the Department for Protection of National Statehood of the SBU, General Serhiy Duka ("Akim"), already dismissed from his post; Oleksandr Demianchuk ("Consultant"), deputy head of a department of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the National Police main directorate in Kyiv region; Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine (the HACC remanded him in custody with the alternative of UAH 15 million bail); and Vitaliy Rybalka, known as "Boxer" (the HACC remanded him in custody without the right to post bail).