Energy headquarters has worked in Kyiv since spring, but stable operation impossible without air defense protecting key facilities – Klitschko

The Kyiv authorities have been working since spring to keep the city functioning, even though the Resilience Plan for the capital was not approved for half a year, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"I would note that since spring we have had an energy headquarters for the city's life support. The capital has involved experts, power engineers, practitioners and scientists in it. The headquarters has worked out possible measures for different scenarios. We cannot talk publicly about everything. But I will repeat the main thing that all experts say. With such an intensity of enemy attacks, without protecting key facilities with air defense systems, the restoration, stable operation and indeed the very existence of these facilities are in great doubt!" Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that in situations where the enemy carries out several strikes at once, no protective structures can cope with this.