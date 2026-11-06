Lawyer Nayem: GUR employee search completed, no detention, no suspicion notice

Attorney Masi Nayem reported the completion of a search conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of an employee of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), noting that he will not be detained.

"The search of the GUR MOU employee has been completed. The servicewoman [serviceman] was unhandcuffed. He will not be detained, and there is no notice of suspicion. During the search, electronic devices were seized containing, in particular, official information. He was also served with a summons for questioning," the lawyer wrote on Facebook.

According to Nayem, at the beginning of the search, threats of physical violence were voiced against the serviceman.

"We continue to defend our client and will insist on compliance with his procedural rights and the requirements of the law," he summarized.

As reported, on the morning of November 6, attorney Masi Nayem reported a search of a GUR employee, which he stated was conducted by the SBU within the framework of the so-called Monaco case. Nayem stated that he arrived at the scene as the serviceman's lawyer and claimed that SBU officers kicked down the door and forced his client to the ground.

Later, the SBU confirmed investigative actions in Kyiv within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding events that occurred in the Principality of Monaco in the summer of 2026. The National Police are involved in the investigation, and procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that searches are taking place involving one of the department's employees. A lawyer also arrived at the scene.

The GUR emphasized that the agency is ready to facilitate an impartial investigation process to establish all circumstances in accordance with current legislation.

At the same time, a GUR interlocutor noted that in accordance with Part 2 of Article 35 of the Law of Ukraine On Intelligence, any investigative actions regarding an active intelligence officer must take place with the knowledge and exclusively in the presence of authorized representatives of the intelligence agency. Unfortunately, this provision was not observed, he added.