HACC begins hearing on preventive measure for ex-SBU official Duka

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on Friday began hearing a petition to select a preventive measure for former First Deputy Head of the Department for Protection of National Statehood of the SBU Serhiy Duka, who is a suspect in Carthage case.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, media representatives are located in a separate courtroom, taking security measures into account, in particular.

Currently, the court is considering procedural matters unrelated to the merits of the petition. The issue of broadcasting the session has also not yet been resolved.

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko