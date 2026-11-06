Merz, Trump agree in call war in Ukraine should end "as soon as possible"

U.S President Donald Trump and Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz held a telephone conversation during which they discussed the war in Ukraine, Handelsblatt reported, citing German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius.

"According to Cornelius, the parties agreed that the war against Ukraine must be ended as soon as possible. Furthermore, a peace agreement must be approved by all NATO partners. Following the US elections, a 'new sense of urgency' has emerged, and the negotiating mandate has strengthened 'significantly,' the government spokesman noted," the report reads.