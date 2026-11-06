UAH 15 mln bail posted for 'Carthage' suspect, deputy head of National Police strategic investigations department Tsenov

Bail has been posted in full for Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Bail has been posted in full for the suspect," the HACC told the agency.

As reported, on Thursday the HACC chose a preventive measure for a suspect in the criminal organization exposed by Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies, Tsenov, first deputy head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police: detention with the alternative of bail of UAH 15 million.

According to prosecutor Mykola Karas of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Tsenov is charged with participating in a criminal organization as an official using his official position and with two episodes of receiving illegal benefit on an especially large scale for actions committed using his power.

As the prosecutor explained to journalists, this concerns "protecting" call centers at specifically identified addresses during 2026. "Illegal benefit was received for this... including for returning property that had been seized as a result of searches," he added.

As reported, on November 4 it became known that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO had exposed a large-scale criminal organization that bribed the leadership of law enforcement agencies in order to keep a shadow business running unimpeded. According to the investigation, members of the group built an empire of fraudulent call centers (coordinating at least 52 offices), ran and lobbied the interests of the U-420 drug trafficking network, threatened reprisals and carried out attacks on the media, organized acts of force and abductions, and printed fake euros. They also took an active part in attempts to counter the anti-corruption bodies and to fabricate cases against detectives, SAPO says.

Tsenov is among the suspects in the case and is mentioned under the alias "Price" in the audio recordings released by NABU. According to the investigation, he was responsible for the call centers' immunity from police raids.

The other suspects in the "Carthage" case are: "Mexican," founder and head of the Khimprom drug syndicate; "Criminal," a co-organizer who was previously convicted three times; "Akim," a major general and top official of the Security Service of Ukraine; and "Consultant," deputy head of a department of the criminal investigation directorate of the National Police main directorate in Kyiv region. "Boxer" and "Pasha" were the enforcers of the force block, carrying out physical attacks, surveillance and contract abductions of people with demands for ransom.