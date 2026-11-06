Russia attacks DTEK substations in small Kyiv region towns, leaving parts of two districts without power

Overnight into Friday, Russia attacked two energy facilities of DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks, leaving parts of Obukhiv and Bila Tserkva districts without power.

"The destruction is significant. Restoring the equipment will take time. As soon as it became possible, power engineers began repairs," the company said in a statement on Telegram.

It explained that by morning it had been possible to restore power to some homes. Emergency repair work continues.

According to the company, stabilization outage schedules are in effect in other districts.

For his part, Bohuslav Mayor Vitaliy Khomenko (Obukhiv district) said in an address to the community that overnight into November 6 Russia sent four jet-powered drones at settlements, as a result of which a substation that supplies and distributes electricity to the town and the community's villages was hit.

"A fire broke out at the site of the hit, but thanks to the prompt and coordinated work of our firefighters it was extinguished in time. Right now DTEK specialists and emergency services are doing everything possible to restore power to every home as soon as possible," Khomenko assured.

According to him, as of now power has been restored to 90% of the community's villages, but the situation in Bohuslav itself is more difficult.

"Together with power engineers, we are working in an intensified mode and doing everything possible to restore electricity supply in the town as soon as possible," he said.

In addition, the website of the Bila Tserkva City Council says that Russia attacked the community's energy infrastructure with three jet-powered drones.

"Power engineers are currently working to restore electricity supply. Specialists are doing everything possible to promptly reconnect consumers to backup lines," the city council adds.