USA withholds info on use of $400 mln military aid for weapons procurement, Ukraine says

Ukraine has still not received information from the United States regarding the specific needs to which the Pentagon will direct $400 million in military aid allocated under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program, Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in the U.S Denys Senik reported, as quoted by Suspilne.

According to Senik, the Ukrainian side has not yet received confirmation regarding concluded contracts and funding streams, despite a statement by U.S Senator Chris Coons that the Pentagon had spent almost all contracted funds. Inquiries sent to American representatives in Wiesbaden and the U.S Department of Defense also remained unanswered.

"We have no confirmation from the American side or from NATO – specifically from NSATU in Wiesbaden – regarding where the funds are, which contracts have already been signed or will be signed, and what exactly these funds will be directed to. That is, essentially, there is no information at all about what is happening," Senik said.

He emphasized that Ukraine expects information from the U.S regarding the allocation of funds and the list of contracts. According to him, the financing could cover a range of critical needs of the Ukrainian army, in particular the procurement of ammunition, logistical support, and maintenance for F-16 fighter jets.

"We need everything: ammunition, logistical support. We are talking about a series of contracts, particularly regarding ensuring the operation of F-16 aircraft. This is a significant sum. We would very much like to get answers to our questions and an understanding of when and on what exactly these funds will be used. This is extremely important," Senik noted.

The $400 million aid package was approved by the U.S Congress in 2025. The amount was earmarked for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) within the defense budget for fiscal year 2026. The program was intended to fund the manufacture of priority weapons for the Defense Forces of Ukraine by American companies.

In June 2026, U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that news regarding the $400 million in military aid to Ukraine would appear "very soon." Congress approved these funds, but their disbursement is being delayed by the Pentagon.