UAH 15 mln bail paid for Carthage suspect, ex-National Police official Tsenov

Bail has been paid in full for Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Bail has been paid in full for the suspect," the HACC reported.

As reported, on Thursday the HACC selected a preventive measure for Tsenov, a suspect in the criminal organization exposed by Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: remand in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 15 million.

According to SAPO prosecutor Mykola Karas, Tsenov is accused of participation in a criminal organization by an official using their official position and two episodes regarding the receipt of undue advantage in an особливо large amount (in specially large amounts) for committing actions using power.

As the prosecutor explained to journalists, this refers to "protecting" ("roofing") call centers at specifically designated addresses throughout 2026. "Undue benefits were received for this... Including for the return of property that was seized as a result of searches," he added.