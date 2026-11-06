Kyivteploenergo searched, alleges political pressure

Searches are being conducted and documents seized at the offices and homes of employees of the municipal company Kyivteploenergo in connection with backup power projects and projects to create distributed cogeneration facilities for consumers in the Desniansky, Holosiivsky and other districts of the capital, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said.

"Investigative actions took place at the municipal enterprise, which may involve the seizure of originals of design and estimate documentation and documents for starting work on projects under the Kyiv Resilience Plan. These are projects for backup power and for creating distributed cogeneration facilities for consumers in the Desniansky, Holosiivsky and other districts of the capital," the KCSA said on Telegram on Friday.

Searches were also conducted on November 6 at the homes of several Kyivteploenergo employees as part of a criminal proceeding.

"Kyivteploenergo stresses that the design work has not yet been paid for, because funding is provided after its completion. Acts of completed work have not been signed or paid for. Such investigative actions may indicate political pressure. And the seizure of documentation may complicate the implementation of important energy projects. The situation is especially critical when preparing for the heating season amid Russian shelling, logistical difficulties and a shortage of specialists," the KCSA said.

It said the company's staff urge law enforcement to take a fair approach in conducting investigative actions, and the media to cover the situation comprehensively.