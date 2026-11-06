SBU conducts investigative actions in ‘Monaco case’; lawyer Nayyem reports search of GUR officer’s premises

On the morning of Friday, November 6, lawyer Masi Nayyem reported that a search was being conducted at the residence of an officer from the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

"Apparently, this is in connection with the 'Monaco case.' It is being carried out by the SBU," Nayyem wrote on Facebook.

Nayyem stated that he arrived at the scene in his capacity as the serviceman’s lawyer. He added that SBU officers had broken down the door and forced his client to the ground.

"According to the law, they should have waited for the GUR’s internal security unit to arrive. They did not wait," Nayyem added.

The SBU press service confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that investigative actions were underway in relation to the "Monaco case."

"In order to ensure a thorough and objective investigation into criminal proceedings concerning events that took place this summer in the Principality of Monaco, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, are conducting relevant investigative actions in Kyiv today. As the investigation is ongoing, no further details are being disclosed at this time," the SBU stated.

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine confirmed to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that a search had been conducted at the premises of one of its staff members, noting that the agency is prepared to cooperate with an impartial investigation to establish all the circumstances of the case.

At the same time, GUR stated that the investigative actions were carried out in violation of the requirements set forth in Part 2 of Article 35 of the Law of Ukraine "On Intelligence," which stipulates that any investigative actions involving a serving member of an intelligence agency must be conducted with the knowledge and, exclusively, in the presence of authorized representatives of that agency.

As previously reported, an explosion occurred in Monaco in the summer of 2026, which was later classified as an assassination attempt on Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev.

On July 3, Interpol issued an international wanted notice for 39-year-old Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovska in connection with the assassination attempt on Yermolayev in Monaco. According to Monaco law enforcement, she was suspected of planting an explosive device, which left Yermolayev and his associates with severe injuries.

Subsequently, Berezovska’s body was discovered in Ukraine. The National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR), and the Prosecutor General’s Office (GUR) apprehended two individuals suspected of her murder: a GUR officer and a former SBU officer. Investigators believe these men may also have been involved in the assassination attempt on the Ukrainian businessman in Monaco, as evidence suggests they made multiple transfers to Berezovska’s cryptocurrency and bank accounts.

On July 9, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv remanded Vitaliy Zhykovych—a former SBU officer suspected of murdering Berezovska—into custody without the possibility of posting bail.

The SBU stated that all information available to Ukrainian law enforcement has been shared with the investigative authorities of the Principality of Monaco, and that the PGO is working in close cooperation with Monaco’s law enforcement agencies.

On July 17, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced that officers from the Security Service of Ukraine had recovered footage from a surveillance camera located near the crime scene in the Principality of Monaco, which captured the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Yermolayev.