Russia attacks several DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region Friday morning

On the morning of November 6, several DTEK energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region came under strike simultaneously, the energy holding company reported on Friday.

"Hits damaged equipment and caused a fire," the company noted.

DTEK added that the enemy had previously attacked these facilities. At that time, it took power engineers up to three days to complete repairs and restore electricity to all households.

"Restoration work is ongoing. We are doing everything possible to ensure light and heat in every home," the company emphasized.

As reported with reference to Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, following the enemy attack on the energy infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region, up to 50,000 subscribers in Kamianske and Samar districts were without electricity in the first half of the day. Where necessary, critical infrastructure facilities are powered by generators.