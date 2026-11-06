SBU conducts investigative actions in ‘Monaco case’; lawyer Nayyem reports search of GUR officer’s premises

On the morning of Friday, November 6, lawyer Masi Nayyem reported that a search was being conducted at the residence of an officer from the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

"Apparently, this is in connection with the 'Monaco case.' It is being carried out by the SBU," Nayyem wrote on Facebook.

Nayyem stated that he arrived at the scene in his capacity as the serviceman’s lawyer. He added that SBU officers had broken down the door and forced his client to the ground.

"According to the law, they should have waited for the GUR’s internal security unit to arrive. They did not wait," Nayyem added.

The SBU press service confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that investigative actions were underway in relation to the "Monaco case."

"In order to ensure a thorough and objective investigation into criminal proceedings concerning events that took place this summer in the Principality of Monaco, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, are conducting relevant investigative actions in Kyiv today. As the investigation is ongoing, no further details are being disclosed at this time," the SBU stated.