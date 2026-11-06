Vivat to close some bookstores over air raid alerts - CEO

Vivat publishing house CEO and co-owner Yuliia Orlova said some of the chain's bookstores are being forced to close because of long air raid alerts.

"I know there is already a lot of bad news around. But I have some too now. I do not want to hide behind the pretty word 'relocation,' we need to call things by their names: we are forced to close some of our bookstores. I do not want to write about this, and it hurts. We chose the locations of our bookstores so carefully. We put so much effort and health, hope and inspiration into opening and running them. And money," Orlova wrote on Facebook.

She said the bookstore at the Magelan shopping center in Kyiv was recently closed.

"We had to do it even though the shopping center gave us a rent discount. But because of alerts in the last week alone, we lost up to 2 working hours a day in Kyiv, or about 14 hours a week. No rent discounts will help when there are no people and no revenue. The situation is the same in other cities," the CEO said.

She said the chain's stores in Dnipro and Kharkiv do not work for 5 hours a day because of alerts, which comes to about 35 hours of downtime a week for each bookstore.

"When a bookstore is closed because of an alert, its costs do not disappear: the premises must be paid for, heated, supplied with electricity, and the team must be maintained. But the safety of our employees and our readers is above all for us. We are adapting: moving, merging locations, reviewing costs, looking for formats that can work in the new conditions. But it is impossible to optimize endlessly," Orlova wrote.

She said the publisher is currently reviewing the chain's work for 2027 and already clearly understands that there may be new closures in the new year.

In comments on the post, Ranok publishing house CEO Viktor Kruhlov complained that the bookstore support program has still not started working.

Folio publishing house CEO Oleksandr Krasovytsky added: "Readers and the authorities should know that about 40% of bookstores will leave the market by March."

Knyharnia Ye bookstores at railway stations in Kyiv and Odesa stopped working in October because of the security situation.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided on September 28 to launch a rent compensation program for bookstores in communities of up to 100,000 residents. The first payments are planned for the first quarter of 2027, for rent in the fourth quarter of 2026.