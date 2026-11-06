Franco-Ukrainian Alta Ares wins 6 of 16 NATO counter-drone system lots

Franco-Ukrainian defense company Alta Ares has won six out of 16 lots within the framework of a NATO contract for the supply of counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) equipment, representing the highest number among all participants.

The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) selected Alta Ares as one of five companies out of nearly 100 applicants, which also included enterprises from the U.S, Great Britain, and Germany. Alta Ares' combat-proven hard-kill drone systems entered the Alliance's Drone Edge Marketplace catalog, which will allow ally countries to order them without conducting new tenders.

The won lots cover area protection and border defense systems. Alta Ares became the sole supplier selected for area protection across all three categories – fixed, transportable, and on-the-move operations.

"This framework agreement provides NATO nations and operational commands with a contractual tool compatible with NATO procurement rules to acquire Alta Ares' full-spectrum air defense capabilities. There are no restrictions on the quantity that can be purchased. NATO common funding will be allocated to finance significant test batches for countries," Director of EU, NATO and Eastern Europe Engagement at Alta Ares Jamie O'Connor-Delbert said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

He also emphasized that the company's proprietary developments provided a decisive advantage during the NCIA evaluation. Among them are GAMMA ISTAR, Pixel Lock, and CYCLOPS C2, created and trained, among other things, on the Ukrainian battlefield. According to him, these technological solutions form the foundation of Alta Ares' full-spectrum air defense capabilities.

"As these systems power the interceptors offered by Alta Ares under the framework agreement, the Franco-Ukrainian company provides the Alliance with advanced, state-of-the-art technologies critical for effectively countering the rapidly evolving threats NATO faces," O'Connor-Delbert added.

CEO and co-founder of Alta Ares Adrien Canter stressed that the system provides a full operational cycle – from threat detection to interception – combining artificial intelligence, sensors, command-and-control tools, and interceptors to counter Shahed-type strike UAVs and loitering munitions. The framework contract provides for both the purchase and lease of equipment. The company is already scaling up production and, in the event of large orders, plans to localize it in customer countries.

Alta Ares is a defense company founded in 2024. It develops AI-driven integrated air defense systems and operates in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.