SBU and arms manufacturers to bolster info protection against hostile intelligence services under Forpost program

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and representatives from over 300 Ukrainian arms manufacturing companies have agreed to strengthen cooperation to counter hostile intelligence services. This collaboration will take place under the Forpost (Outpost) program, introduced by the SBU’s Counterintelligence and Cybersecurity departments.

"The Forpost program covers three key areas of protection. First and foremost, it focuses on countering deliberate insider threats, identifying individuals whom Russian intelligence services are attempting to recruit or are already using for their own purposes," the SBU press service stated on its Telegram channel.

The program is designed to combat the infiltration of agents, insider threats, and cyber threats within defense industry enterprises. It also aims to prevent the unintentional leakage of data—situations where an employee, without realizing it, becomes a source of information for the enemy, such as by disclosing confidential details during interviews, at industry events, or on social media.

A separate aspect of this cooperation involves strengthening the cybersecurity of defense enterprises. This includes implementing preventive measures to protect information systems, providing alerts about current cyber threats, and offering assistance from SBU specialists to restore operations following hostile attacks and to investigate such incidents.

"The Security Service will provide enterprises with security recommendations and clear protocols for responding to identified threats. These instructions incorporate the SBU’s best practices for countering the intelligence and subversive activities of Russian special services," the SBU explained.

Representatives of defense enterprises have backed the SBU’s initiative and expressed their readiness to join the program. Establishing a direct communication channel with the relevant SBU units will enable manufacturers to promptly receive professional assistance should any security threats arise.