Defense Ministry saves approximately UAH 1.5 bln on procurement of buggies for the army

The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) has signed a contract for the supply of over 2,000 buggies for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The tender resulted in savings of approximately UAH 1.5 billion, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"The DPA conducted competitive procurement via the Prozorro platform, dividing the order into 11 lots. Competition among suppliers made it possible to save about UAH 1.5 billion, which can now be directed toward other military needs," the Ministry stated on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that buggies are actively used by the military for evacuating the wounded, transporting ammunition, fuel, and equipment, conducting reconnaissance and patrols, and moving infantry and drone operators. These lightweight, maneuverable, all-wheel-drive vehicles, equipped with off-road tires, are essential in areas where heavy machinery cannot easily navigate.

Suppliers are required to deliver nearly all of the ordered vehicles by December 2026.