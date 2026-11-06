Power situation toughest in Kyiv, region - ministry, Ukrenergo

The situation in the capital region remains the most difficult at present as a result of massive Russian shelling, the Energy Ministry said.

"The situation in the capital region remains the most difficult. Because of significant damage, power engineers continue to be forced to apply grid restrictions. Work to restore stable power supply continues around the clock," the ministry said on Telegram.

According to the ministry, Russian strikes caused new outages as of Friday morning in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. It said that in all affected regions where the security situation allows, power engineers are carrying out repair work. The ministry noted that air raid alerts complicate restoration, but crews return to work immediately after the all-clear.

Hourly outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, and power capacity limitation schedules are in effect for industry.

Ukrenergo said that power capacity limitation schedules for industry are in effect in some regions and that hourly outage schedules for other categories of consumers are being applied at volumes from 2.5 to 4 queues, where 4 queues means 16 hours a day without power.

"As of this hour, emergency power outages of 5 queues have been forced to be introduced in Kyiv and in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions. This is necessary to prevent a drop in voltage in the power system," Ukrenergo said.

It also said the situation remains especially difficult in Kyiv.

Emergency outages in Kyiv have alternated briefly with hourly ones for several days in a row. Experts familiar with the situation in the power system who spoke with Energoreforma said Kyiv has effectively lived in emergency outage mode for several days because of a capacity shortage inside the capital and extremely limited ability to transmit electricity from external sources after Russian strikes on combined heat and power plants and substations. In this situation it is extremely hard to maintain the required voltage level, which is the main reason for the temporary halts of the metro. Ground electric transport in Kyiv has not operated since November 3.

The experts said the main cause of the situation in the power sector is unprecedented Russian shelling and equally severe consequences. They said there are many questions about the installation of alternative power sources, including at critical infrastructure facilities, and the passive protection of facilities, but insisted that 'whatever the preparation, it is impossible to withstand such strikes'. One of them said any additional power source is 'even if an extra half hour, but with light'. According to him, it is already clear that resources and initiatives should have been concentrated on the Kyiv power hub and the eastern and southern regions.