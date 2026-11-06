HACC to consider preventive measure for ex-top SBU official Friday at 1300

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) will consider a petition on selecting a preventive measure for former First Deputy Head of the Department for Protection of National Statehood of the SBU Serhiy Duka, who is a suspect in Carthage case, on Friday at 13:00.

"On November 6, 2026, at 13:00, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court will consider a petition to select a preventive measure for the former first deputy head of the Department for Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine," the HACC press service reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The hearing will take place at the HACC premises at: 42a Khreshchatyk Street, Kyiv.

As reported, anti-corruption authorities exposed a criminal organization as part of Operation Carthage, whose members established systematic bribery of high-ranking law enforcement officials for the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

At least 12 people were involved in the criminal organization.

A SAPO post published video materials from covert investigative actions (NSDR), specifying that the criminal group included: founder and leader of the group – thrice-convicted Kriminal; head of the Khimprom drug cartel, Russian citizen Mexican; and Kriminal's subordinates – Boxer and Pasha. According to the video, one of the leaders of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police, Price, was responsible for covering up call center activities.

"Akim is a high-ranking SBU official, major general, who ensured protection from the attention of his colleagues," the NABU video clip states.

The publication Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, reported that on November 4, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Department for Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine.

On the same day, the SBU press service reported that Head of the Service Oleksandr Poklad dismissed two high-ranking SBU officials from their posts who became figures in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's investigation within the scope of Operation Carthage.

According to open-source data, Mexican is the founder and head of Khimprom drug syndicate Yehor Burkin, also known as Yehor Levchenko, a citizen of Russia and Ukraine who has been wanted in Ukraine since 2019 and is subject to personal sanctions.

Khimprom is a transnational criminal group engaged in the production and sale of synthetic drugs and the operation of fraudulent call centers.

Andriy Osipov, Kriminal, is a key figure in new materials of Operation Carthage. According to SAPO prosecutor Mykola Karas, Osipov has been held in custody since July 2026 in another case.

Among the suspects in the case are: former First Deputy Head of the Department for Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine General Serhiy Duka (Akim), already dismissed from his position; Oleksandr Demyanchuk (Consultant) – Deputy Department Head of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Region; First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine Volodymyr Tsenov (remanded in custody by HACC with an alternative bail of UAH 15 million); and Vitaliy Rybalko, known as Boxer (remanded in custody by HACC without right to bail).