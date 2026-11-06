Illegal mineral extraction, embezzlement exposed during dam repairs in Bukovyna

The Prosecutor General's Office has exposed illegal mineral extraction at a waste landfill in Chernivtsi and the embezzlement of budget funds during repairs to a dam serving the site, with total damages estimated at UAH 19 million. Four people have been notified of suspicion.

"Four people have been notified of suspicion of illegally extracting minerals at a waste landfill in Chernivtsi. According to the investigation, the environment suffered nearly UAH 18 million in damage, while more than UAH 1 million in budget funds was embezzled during the procurement of concrete," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a Telegram post on Friday.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors from the Chernivtsi District Prosecutor's Office, suspicion notices were served on the head of a department at the city council, the director and an employee of a contracting company, and the landfill foreman.

Investigators established that in winter 2026 the department signed a contract for a major overhaul of the waste landfill dam. The contracting authority was supposed to provide the soil needed for the work. However, according to investigators, the department head and the contractor's director decided to extract it directly at the landfill without a special permit for subsoil use.

They involved an employee of the contracting company and the landfill foreman, who organized the operation of machinery, the recording and removal of soil, and access to the site.

More than 30,000 cubic meters of loam were illegally extracted between April and June 2026. Experts assessed the environmental damage at nearly UAH 18 million. Investigators also established that concrete for the dam repairs was purchased at inflated prices, resulting in the embezzlement of more than UAH 1 million in budget funds.

In connection with the latter episode, the department head and the contractor's director were additionally notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.