Representatives from NATO, the United States, Ukraine, several European countries, and the EU met at the alliance’s residence ahead of planned trilateral talks between the USA, Ukraine, and Russia in Abu Dhabi.

This was announced to journalists on Friday by NATO spokesperson Allison Hart.

She said that yesterday, at the official NATO residence [the official residence is intended for the NATO Secretary General—a position currently held by Mark Rutte] in Brussels, representatives from NATO, the USA, Ukraine, European countries, and the EU held a meeting ahead of the planned trilateral talks (involving the USA, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation) in Abu Dhabi.

According to Hart, yesterday’s meeting was a continuation of productive discussions held in Miami and Oslo, and was aimed at facilitating a just and lasting end to the war in Ukraine.

The NATO spokesperson did not specify which European countries were represented; however, given that similar talks took place at the European Commission the day before, it is understood that Germany, France, and the United Kingdom were involved.