Ayvazovska calls Zelenskyy’s e-voting statement dissonant amid rising cyberattacks

Board Chair of the Civil Network OPORA and member of the working group on preparing legislation for conducting elections during wartime Olha Ayvazovska expressed skepticism regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements concerning electronic voting in elections.

"Somehow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on electronic voting sounds very dissonant against the backdrop of the Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2026, where in the first half of the year Ukraine ranked first in Europe and third in the world by the number of cyberattacks. Furthermore, it rose from 47th to 6th place in the global anti-rating by the amount of stolen data. Not to mention call centers, which are also a sign of general security culture. Let's talk about something serious, for example, about the State Register of Voters, finally," Ayvazovska wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in an interview with German TV channel ZDF, Zelenskyy stated the possibility of conducting online elections, but noted that in such a case the Verkhovna Rada would need to adopt appropriate decisions. He noted that currently, Ukrainian military personnel on the front line oppose holding elections due to the lack of technical capability to organize voting in the trenches.

As reported, in December 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had always been a supporter of online voting, but so far lacked consensus on this issue with the Verkhovna Rada.

At the same time, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia then expressed hope that the working group on preparing legislation for conducting elections during wartime would provide an answer to whether simultaneous online and offline voting could be conducted.

Subsequently, then First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the ministry was currently doing nothing toward preparing elections in an online format because there were no legal grounds to engage in this issue. He noted that this is a complex issue, given that a full-scale war and cyber warfare are underway, posing risks of Russian influence on the process itself.