Death toll from Nov 2 strike on Komyshuvakha rises to 53 – official

The death toll as a result of a Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhia region) on November 2 has risen to 53 people, Head of the Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported.

"Already 53 dead as a result of the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha on November 2," he wrote on Telegram on Friday at 10.51.

According to data from the State Emergency Service (SES) as of 10.49, the death toll from the Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha rose to 50 people. During search operations, rescuers discovered and extracted the bodies of eight more victims from under the rubble.

Search and rescue operations in Komyshuvakha have been ongoing for five days.

As reported, Russia launched a targeted strike on November 2 against a school in the village of Komyshuvakha where humanitarian aid was being distributed to local residents. The occupiers dropped aerial bombs on the school. People took cover in the shelter, and they then launched a repeat strike: nine more aerial bombs directly targeting the shelter.