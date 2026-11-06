Strike on Derhachi in Kharkiv region injures 2 police officers

In Derhachi (Kharkiv region), two police officers were injured as a result of a jet UAV strike while performing official duties on Thursday evening.

"Police officers, carrying out preventive measures, arrived at the facility to warn its representatives about a potential enemy strike on their facility. While the law enforcement officers were at the scene, the enemy launched a strike using a jet unmanned aerial vehicle," the Communications Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Region reported.

As a result of the attack, a Renault service vehicle was damaged. Two police officers sustained injuries, with one of them hospitalized in serious condition.