Government restores aeromedical evacuation of patients using SES aircraft – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for organizing transportation within aeromedical evacuation of patients using aircraft of the State Emergency Service (SES), Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky reported.

"This will significantly shorten the transportation time between hospitals for patients requiring urgent specialized medical care, as well as deliver Ukrainians for treatment abroad, particularly within the framework of the Medevac Ukraine program. For example, currently the journey from Kharkiv to the evacuation hub in Polish Rzeszów by ground transport can take 15-16 hours. By aircraft, this distance can be covered in 2-3 hours," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the government separately provided for the transportation of donor organs for transplantation, medical teams, and necessary equipment.

It is noted that coordination of the evacuation will be carried out by the Ukrainian Scientific and Practical Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of the Ministry of Health, while the SES will provide the aircraft and crews taking into account security and weather conditions.

"For patients in critical condition, every hour matters. Our task is to ensure they have the opportunity to receive necessary medical care as quickly as possible. We plan for the mechanism to start functioning by the end of the year," Koretsky said.