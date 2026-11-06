USA to host trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi next week – Kushner

Next week, the United States will host trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates, UAE) involving Ukraine and the Russian Federation—the first such discussions since February—Jared Kushner, son-in-law and advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, announced late Thursday night.

“Next week in Abu Dhabi, the United States will convene the first trilateral peace discussions with Ukraine and Russia since February. We have been working with both parties to develop serious proposals that can make the discussions as substantive and productive as possible. President Trump has made achieving peace a priority. Our focus is on doing the difficult, detailed work necessary to turn that objective into a comprehensive and durable agreement,” Kushner said on X.

He also reported that the U.S. delegation held substantive discussions in Brussels (Belgium) with representatives of Ukraine, NATO, and European partner states regarding two interconnected components of a lasting peace: security guarantees for Ukraine and the broader European security architecture.

“We are working intensively with all parties to find practical solutions that can bring this war to an end and establish the foundations for lasting peace. Our objective is to address the security concerns of all sides through practical, mutually agreed arrangements that reduce the risk of future conflict,” Kushner summed up.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a large-scale agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine is in the works—one that could extend beyond a bilateral framework to encompass all of Europe—and indicated that further statements would be made within the next week or two.

As previously reported, Ukraine anticipates an increase in U.S. support following the U.S. midterm congressional elections and expects to hold talks in Abu Dhabi (UAE) in the coming days regarding security issues and a potential agenda for a meeting between the leaders.