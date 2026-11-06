Trump says he met Putin envoy, hopes for quick Ukraine deal

U.S President Donald Trump stated that he held a closed meeting on Thursday with Vladimir Putin's envoy following a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations organized by First Lady Melania Trump, Reuters reported.

"Trump would not disclose what he discussed with Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev but predicted a deal could emerge soon aimed at resolving the Russian war in Ukraine," the report reads.

As reported, speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump stated that the war is about to be settled and that its resolution could encompass all of Europe.

"It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine ... I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," Trump said.