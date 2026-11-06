URCS conducts IHL training for Kyiv Region Educational Safety Service reps

Representatives of Kyiv Region Educational Safety Service have completed training on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) provided by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

“Staff members and inspectors from the Education Security Service units of the Boryspil, Obukhiv and Brovary District Police Departments in Kyiv region took part in a two-day international humanitarian law (IHL) training course organised by the Ukrainian Red Cross,” URCS said on Facebook.

During the training, participants explored how IHL protects civilians and other people who are not, or are no longer, taking part in hostilities, as well as the restrictions it places on the means and methods of warfare.

“This knowledge is particularly important for police officers who work with children and help ensure safety in educational institutions, especially in the context of armed conflict,” URCS noted.

In addition, the police officers learned about the structure and Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross, and the rules governing the use and legal protection of the Red Cross, Red Crescent and Red Crystal emblems.

The training was delivered by specialists from the Ukrainian Red Cross International Humanitarian Law Unit.