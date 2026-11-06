Ukraine could consider online voting – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the possibility of conducting online elections, but noted that in such a case the Verkhovna Rada would need to adopt appropriate decisions.

"All professions are important, but during war the profession of a soldier is the most important, because soldiers risk their lives. And allowing elections to take place while not enabling soldiers to vote is unfair. It is 100% unfair. We can think about online voting. That might be realistic, but then parliament has to seek and find a solution," Zelenskyy said in an interview with German TV channel ZDF.

Zelenskyy noted that currently, Ukrainian military personnel on the front line oppose holding elections due to the lack of technical capability to organize voting in the trenches, where millions of defenders are located.

As reported, Zelenskyy stated in October that Ukraine is ready to hold elections if Russia agrees to a full ceasefire for 60 days.