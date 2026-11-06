Russian strikes damage energy infrastructure in Kyiv region, injuries reported

As a result of a nighttime enemy attack on the Kyiv region, a fire broke out in a private residential building and an outbuilding in Boryspil district. Both structures were completely destroyed, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported.

"Three local residents sustained injuries. Two of them experienced an acute stress reaction, and another man suffered a traumatic brain injury and limb abrasions. All were provided with necessary medical care on site; hospitalization was not required," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in Bilotserkivsky and Obukhivsky districts.

Furthermore, in Obukhivsky district, a blast wave damaged windows in the academic building and dormitory of an educational institution.

Operational services are working at the scenes, and elimination of the attack's consequences is ongoing.