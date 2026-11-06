Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with King Felipe VI of Spain, offers condolences following tragedy in Toledo

During a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further strengthening Ukraine’s air defense systems in the face of daily Russian attacks and expressed his condolences to the Spanish people regarding a railway accident in Toledo, he wrote on Telegram.

"I also spoke about the consequences of the daily Russian strikes on Ukraine. We are currently working actively with our partners to bolster our air defenses and provide better protection for our people. We are counting on Spain’s support in this matter. I am grateful to Spain for all the assistance provided to our people. My special thanks go to His Majesty for his personal support—it means much to our nation," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

Furthermore, the President of Ukraine expressed his deepest condolences to the monarch, the entire Spanish nation, and the families of those affected by the collision of high-speed trains in the province of Toledo.