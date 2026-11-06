Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Kirovohrad region – regional administration

Russian forces attacked energy facilities in Kirovohrad region overnight and in the morning, with no casualties, Andriy Raikovych, head of the regional military administration, has reported.

"The enemy continues to attack Kirovohrad region overnight and in the morning. Our energy sector is under attack again. The main thing is that there were no dead or injured during this night and morning," Raikovych wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Raikovych also noted that medical assistance was provided to all those injured on Thursday evening, November 5 (three victims were known about), in an enemy attack on the Oleksandrivka community, where a fire broke out in a residential building.