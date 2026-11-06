Spain allocates new EUR 437 mln military aid package to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Spain is providing Ukraine with a new military aid package worth EUR 437 million to strengthen the country's defense capabilities, the Ukrainian president's press service said following a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Thursday.

"This year, Russia has damaged more of our locomotives than in all the previous years of this war. The energy grid and water supply are under constant attack. The situation is difficult, especially in Kyiv, and every step of humanitarian support is also very important," Zelenskyy said.

The leaders discussed the details of the new defense package announced by Sanchez, as well as Ukraine's most urgent defense needs amid Russian strikes on energy facilities, logistics infrastructure and the railway, the press service said.

Zelenskyy thanked the Spanish government for its consistent support throughout the years of the full-scale war and expressed condolences over a railway disaster in Toledo, Spain, which claimed dozens of lives.

"Russia kills our people every day, and Ukrainians know how painful every loss of life is," he added.