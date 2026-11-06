Zelenskyy allows for change of Kyivvodokanal management over work pace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the management of Kyivvodokanal should be changed if necessary because of its insufficiently prompt response amid power supply problems in the capital.

"Kyivvodokanal should not be working like this. With all due respect to the people there, I do not know them. They need to work more and faster. If the management of Kyivvodokanal needs to be changed, then let it be changed," Zelenskyy said in an interview with TSN.

Kyiv is facing its most difficult power supply situation, he said. Russian strikes disrupted connections between generation facilities and the capital, making it impossible to deliver electricity to Kyiv consumers even when power is available in the national grid.

Repair crews are working every day to restore power supply, the president said.

Zelenskyy cited an incident in which residents blocked a road because of a prolonged power outage. After police helped bring workers to repair an energy facility, residents saw that work had begun and cleared the road, he said.