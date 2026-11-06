Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Enemy shelling in Sumy region leaves six injured, including minor – police

1 min read
Add as source

Six civilians, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured as a result of Russian attacks on settlements in Sumy region, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Friday morning.

"Over the past day, the enemy struck 13 settlements in two districts of Sumy region. Hlukhiv community: a 51-year-old woman was injured and a 16-year-old girl was affected as a result of a hit by an enemy drone. Men aged 66 and 46, and women aged 41 and 53, sought medical attention for injuries sustained on November 4 during enemy strikes on Seredyna-Buda community," the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

Police investigative-operational teams and explosive experts worked at the hit sites to inspect the areas and document the evidence base of war crimes committed by Russia.

#region #shelling #sumy #casualties
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT