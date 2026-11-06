Enemy shelling in Sumy region leaves six injured, including minor – police

Six civilians, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured as a result of Russian attacks on settlements in Sumy region, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Friday morning.

"Over the past day, the enemy struck 13 settlements in two districts of Sumy region. Hlukhiv community: a 51-year-old woman was injured and a 16-year-old girl was affected as a result of a hit by an enemy drone. Men aged 66 and 46, and women aged 41 and 53, sought medical attention for injuries sustained on November 4 during enemy strikes on Seredyna-Buda community," the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

Police investigative-operational teams and explosive experts worked at the hit sites to inspect the areas and document the evidence base of war crimes committed by Russia.