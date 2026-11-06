Nighttime enemy attack on Kyiv region damages energy infrastructure, injures three – official

Three residents of Boryspil district, Kyiv region, sustained injuries, and destruction of a residential building as well as damage to energy infrastructure facilities and educational institutions were recorded as a result of a massive nighttime attack by Russian troops on the region, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported on Friday morning.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the nighttime enemy attack on Kyiv region, three people were injured in Boryspil district. A fire broke out in a private residential building and an outbuilding. Both structures were completely destroyed. Three local residents sustained injuries. Two of them experienced an acute stress reaction, and another man suffered a traumatic brain injury and limb abrasions. All were provided with necessary medical care on site; hospitalization was not required," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the regional administration, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of strikes in Bilotserkivsky and Obukhivsky districts. In addition, in Obukhivsky district, a blast wave shattered windows in the academic building and dormitory of an educational institution. Operational services and specialized units are working at the strike locations to eliminate the consequences of the nighttime shelling.